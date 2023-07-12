'Rona Origins Sh!tshow

‘Proximal Origin’ vs. Lab Leak
* There is no evidence for natural origins of ’rona.
* Patient(s) Zero were lab workers at a ChiCom biolab in Wuhan, China.
* Scientists (read: propagandists) knew that ’rona leaked — or was engineered/released — from the lab.
* They can’t seem to explain their cover-up.
• Scientists Working With Fauci & Collins Struggle To Explain E-mails To 'Disprove', 'Refute' Lab Leak
• Fauci, Other ‘Bethesda Boys’ Colluded To Suppress COVID Lab-Leak Theory: U.S. House Committee Report
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 12 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2zligu-shocking-new-allegations-about-fbi-corruption-ep.-2045-07122023.html
