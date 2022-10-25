Thank you for joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another Ask Seek and Knock Teaching as we discuss the topic “The Righteous Reign of the Branch”. What does the Scripture tell us about this topic? Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get Started. Please share it with your friends and if you liked it, give it a Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.



[24] And let us be concerned for one another in order to stir up love and good works, [25] not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging, and so much more as you see the day coming near. (Hebrews 10:24-25 [TS2009])

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

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