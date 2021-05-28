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Solar Sector Boundary Crossing - Strange Ring-Shaped Sunspot
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32 views • May 28, 2021
Earth's magnetic field is quieting as effects from the May 26th CME impact subside. The calm should continue until May 30th when our planet is expected to cross through a fold in the heliospheric current sheet. The crossing called a "solar sector boundary crossing," could trigger minor geomagnetic activity.
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