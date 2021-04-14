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Every Christian needs to hear this - greatly loved -2
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20 views • April 14, 2021
The plan of God for your life as a believer was made long before the world began! In fact at the time you believed you were several steps into the plan! It's amazing how God has done everything to secure us eternal life with him a trouble free eternity. Let's study together and understand how great the love of God is for each one of us.
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