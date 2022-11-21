Laudato Si, Gaia Worship & The Great Reset; Nothing New
In Episode 72 we go back in history to see how the agendas like climate change have been planned and coming a long time. We look at it right up to the present day and see that these agendas are being implemented as planned and that the Bible is spot on when it says that there is nothing new under the sun.
