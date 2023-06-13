Direct Energy Weapon Caught On Video!
D.E.W. - Direct Energy Weapons ⚡️
😮 Clearly you can see a particle beam or beam of light appear before the initial percussion and explosion. This video has been slowed down 4x and stabilized. This explosion took place on November the 13th ,North of Samarra, which lies about 80 miles to the north-west of Baghdad Iraq.
https://youtu.be/F85f1FHxMEs
