Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Direct Energy Weapon Caught On Video! D.E.W. - Direct Energy Weapons ⚡️
338 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 17 hours ago |

Direct Energy Weapon Caught On Video!

D.E.W. - Direct Energy Weapons ⚡️

😮 Clearly you can see a particle beam or beam of light appear before the initial percussion and explosion. This video has been slowed down 4x and stabilized. This explosion took place on November the 13th ,North of Samarra, which lies about 80 miles to the north-west of Baghdad Iraq.

https://youtu.be/F85f1FHxMEs

Keywords
weaponsenergyedirectdweapon caught on videow - direct energy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket