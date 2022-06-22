FULL SHOW: Latest Medical Malfeasance Money Grab Destroys The Left

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The phrase “Do not be afraid… “ is in the Bible 365 times! It’s a daily reminder to not let fear control or consume us. Psalm 18:3 says, “... so shall I be saved from my enemies.” We have victory and hope in Jesus. But we are still called to action. Today’s show includes two guests who are fighting to protect children and save us from medical tyranny. Kristi Leigh guests hosts.