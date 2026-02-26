⚠️ Pre-dated Epstein death doc & forensic dispute reignite suicide doubts - Fox News report

⚠️ Pre-dated Epstein death doc & forensic dispute reignite suicide doubts

A document in the Epstein Files from an assistant US attorney raises new questions related to the pedophile’s death, says Barry Levine.

📑 That particular file announcing his death “was dated actually the day before,” says the investigative journalist. The fact that the chief medical examiner signed an NDA after examining Epstein's body is “the first time we've seen this related to a giant case,” he notes.

He says that there were several aspects that do not make sense regarding the medical examiner’s office, such as the chief medical examiner assigning the autopsy to someone from her office.

👉 Furthermore, the forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother to observe the autopsy reported that there was no blood on the noose, despite photographs showing blood on Epstein’s neck.

💬 “We're learning from the documents that the guard who cut Jeffrey Epstein down says he's not sure which noose was given to the investigators. And DNA testing was done. It may have been on the wrong ligature. It may have been done on the wrong noose.”