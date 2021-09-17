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9/17/2021 America Teacher Civics: Dave Racer Ft. Joe Langfeld & Dr. Neil Shah
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92 views • September 18, 2021
How the medical field is hurting the American population
Joe Langfeld: Speaks on saving unborn children. Visit website at www.humanlife.rg
Dr. Neil Shah: Speaks on priorities as governor of Minnesota. Visit website: https://electneil.com/
https://daveracer.com/
Joe Langfeld: Speaks on saving unborn children. Visit website at www.humanlife.rg
Dr. Neil Shah: Speaks on priorities as governor of Minnesota. Visit website: https://electneil.com/
https://daveracer.com/
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