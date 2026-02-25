Raising Chickens? ...Raising Maggots?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You thought it would be fun to raise chickens for eggs until you saw how much fun you could be having, raising maggots, as well. Yes, chickens simply love the additional protein in their diet. This simple device needs no additional care or maintenance, natural rainfall and flies getting into the 3/4" hole is enough to secure your chickens' additional protein source. Hey, that's making America healthy again! #Protips #OffGrid #Homesteading #Sustainability