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Pentagon's 'COVID Detecting Microchip' For Under Your Skin Apr 16, 2021
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10 views • August 22, 2021
A new report from 60 Minutes includes an interview with a scientist from the Pentagon who says that there is now a microchip that can be implanted under your skin in order to determine if you have COVID.
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