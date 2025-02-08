BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's envoy hails Israel from Lebanon's presidential palace, shakes hands with Prez while wearing star of David
207 views • 2 months ago

🇺🇸✡️🇱🇧 TRUMP'S ENVOY HAILS ISRAEL FROM LEBANON'S PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, SHAKES HANDS WITH PREZ WHILE WEARING STAR OF DAVID (pictured), sparking outrage across nation for heaping praise on war that murdered more than 4,000 Lebanese, because Hezbollah's “reign of terror is over”.

We are grateful to our ally Israel for defeating Hezbollah — Deputy Middle East Envoy Ortagus (video above).
 
She also stresses US set 'red line' that Hezbollah MUST NOT join government - despite being massively popular party holding plurality of support and votes.

Ortagus also accused of intentionally wearing Jewish symbol on Israeli flag as a ring to provoke and intimidate the  president - do you agree?

Source @IntelRepublic

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
star of davidlebanonpresidential palacetrump envoy
