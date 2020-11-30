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"Trusted Sources" in the Age of Covid
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102 views • November 30, 2020
"Basically, they confirmed that thousands and thousands of experiments had been done on U.S. Citizens. That the victims were the most vulnerable people in our society: the young, the disenfranchised, the poor, people of color, people who did not know enough to ask questions. In other words, the subjects were not doctor’s children or
friends of their doctors; they were people who were vulnerable." - Eileen Welsome
Excerpt From: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkMNfRxKQLs&;feature=youtu.be
or https://www.democracynow.org/2004/5/5/plutonium_files_how_the_u_s
Eileen Welsome can also be found on CSPAN as a contributor at the hearings on Human Radiation Experiments. https://www.c-span.org/video/?53925-1/federal-radiation-testing
friends of their doctors; they were people who were vulnerable." - Eileen Welsome
Excerpt From: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkMNfRxKQLs&;feature=youtu.be
or https://www.democracynow.org/2004/5/5/plutonium_files_how_the_u_s
Eileen Welsome can also be found on CSPAN as a contributor at the hearings on Human Radiation Experiments. https://www.c-span.org/video/?53925-1/federal-radiation-testing
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