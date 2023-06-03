Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for May 27, 2023

Quo Vadis





June 2, 2023





Our Lord's message to Luz de Maria de Bonilla follows here::





“Beloved children, I bless you.





Live in fraternity according to My Will.





You must continue on your way in peace with your brothers and sisters, taking My love wherever you go.





I invite you to true repentance and to confess your sins so that you would receive the grace of having a greater love on this very special day: the Feast of My Holy Spirit.





“In order for you to overcome all that you are living through and all that is to come, you need the fruit of love; that love which goes beyond what is human, that love which My Holy Spirit pours out upon My children in the face of calamities and so that they would not despair.





“The love of My Holy Spirit will keep you from despair, being steadfast and holding to faith in Me.





Constantly ask for the gifts of My Holy Spirit within you; it is necessary for you to possess them and to be worthy of such great treasures: the gift of wisdom, the gift of understanding, the gift of counsel, the gift of fortitude, the gift of knowledge, the gift of piety, the gift of the fear of God.





“You must work and act in My Will, being observers of My Law, leading a worthy life and living with dignity.





From the gifts of My Holy Spirit come the fruits necessary for a righteous life, being fully aware that without Me, you are nothing.





These are:





“Love, which leads you to charity, to live fully in fraternity, and to the fulfillment of the First Commandment.





“Joy, as the soul’s rejoicing above all confirms to you that with Me there are no fears.





“Peace is the result for those who surrender to My Will and live securely in My protection, in spite of earthly life.





“Patience belongs to those who are not disturbed either by the adversities of life or by temptations, but who live in total harmony with their neighbor.





“Long-suffering.





Knowing how to wait for My Providence, even when everything seems impossible, provides you with generosity.





“Amiability: the kind and gentle person has it, maintaining gentleness in their dealings with others.





“Kindness always benefits one’s neighbor.





In those who have kindness, service to their brothers is constant, in My likeness.





“Meekness keeps you even-tempered; it is a true brake on anger and wrath; it does not tolerate injustice, it does not allow vengeance or rancor.





“Faithfulness bears witness to My presence in the person who is faithful to Me to the end, living by My love, in truth.





“Modesty: as temples of My Holy Spirit, live with dignity and decorum, giving that temple the necessary dignity so as not to grieve My Holy Spirit.





“Moderation: having My Holy Spirit, a person has a high degree of awareness; the person thereby maintains order in their works and actions, not desiring what they do not possess, being a witness to inner order and controlling their appetites.





“Chastity: as temples of My Holy Spirit, you are in true fusion with Me; for this you must entrust yourselves to Me, thereby weakening not only the disorders of the flesh, but also the inner disorder that leads you to disorder in your works and actions.





“Beloved children, be true witnesses of My Spirit; not half-heartedly but completely.





Pray, beloved children, pray.





Volcanoes will roar and cause My children to suffer, changing the climate throughout the earth.





Beloved children, pray that the presence of My Holy Spirit in fullness in My children would cause evil not to penetrate within humanity.





Pray, My children, great pain will come upon My Church...





“Pray My children, pray for humanity to trust in Me.





My Holy Spirit reigns in each of My children; it is up to each person to welcome Him and to work and act rightly so that He would remain in you. Remain on spiritual alert.





I bless you with My love.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9D04FRxBtZU