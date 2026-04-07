Date: Apr. 7, 2026. Lesson 67-2026. Title: Do Not Rob the Poor: The Lord Will Plead Their Cause

Proverbs 22:22–23 delivers a direct command and a divine warning. The poor are not to be exploited simply because they are vulnerable, nor should the afflicted be oppressed where justice should protect them. God Himself takes their case personally—He will plead their cause and repay those who rob them. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine God’s defense of the weak, why injustice provokes divine response, and how the Lord stands as both witness and judge on behalf of those who cannot defend themselves.

Lesson 67-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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