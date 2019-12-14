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Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - When God Had a Wife. Fall and Rise of the Sacred Feminine in Judaism
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12 views • December 14, 2019
Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince reveal the spiritual legacy of the Jewish goddesses and the Sacred Feminine. Drawing on historical research, they examine how goddess worship thrived in early Judaism and included a pantheon of goddesses.
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