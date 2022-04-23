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11 END TIMES HAPPENINGS SINCE 1945 THAT HAVE NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE [LISTED BELOW]!!
Cary Life Coaching
Cary Life Coaching
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404 views • April 23, 2022
Here are 11 happenings that are firsts in human history...and are "happening" in our generation as things shape up for the end times fulfillment of prophecy!

['The End Times Study: End Times Events Happening Now and What We Should Do'-Session 7] This PROPHECIES AND PREPARATIONS class schedule is listed below.

'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.

For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy

11 end times happenings since 1945 that are fulfilling prophecy for the first time in history:
1. 1945 - Nuclearization
2. 1945 - Unification of Nations
3. 1948 - Nationalization of Israel
4. Computerization
5. AV Communication
6. Digitization
7. Satellite Constellations
8. Translation [computerized]
9. Secularization!
10. Russian Allies [unusual geopolitical formation]
11. Globalization

Class Question: What should we do? PREPARE! :)


“THE END TIMES STUDY” CLASS OUTLINE
March 3 - What in the World is Going On?!
March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!?
March 17 - What Jesus Said Would Happen
March 24 - What Paul the Apostle Said Would Happen
March 31 - What John the Revelator Said Would Happen
April 7 - What OT Prophets Said Would Happen
April 14 - End Times Events Happening Now…and What We Should Do
April 21 - Psychological Preparations
April 28 - Spiritual Preparations
May 5 - Physical Preparations
May 12 - Social Preparations
May 19 - Financial Preparations
May 26 - A Strong Finish!
Keywords
current eventspoliticsscienceprepperstruthprophecydiseaseglobal economyend timesnuclearpreparations
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