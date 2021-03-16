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Conspiracy Of Silence Documentary - Senator John De Camp - Franklin Cover Up
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31 views • March 16, 2021
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Find More Banned/Censored Media And Information At https://Freedom411.net
https://Freedom411.net was created to share awareness through media and increase consciousness with information. Please share world wide!
Fair Use Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
If you are the owner of any copyrighted material and believe the use of any such material does not constitute "fair use", please contact us, so we can make proper corrections, and ultimately, take it off the post, if proven necessary.
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