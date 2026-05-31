12 Simple (But Not Easy) Habits & Actions for Having Better Sleep Disturbed by "Roundup"

Video going over a dozen habits & things you can do to immediately have better and, hopefully, more sleep!





View my e-Guide, "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep





To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy