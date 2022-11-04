Internal Revolution This Week? 04/11/2022

Today we take a look at Mike Adams' podcast segment where we can only assume he is talking about the Internal Revolution. He talks about many people being arrested and that this event that is coming, would "probably go down in history as the most shocking thing ever in Politics".0:00 Internal Revolution this week01:20 If it was Your Decision...02:20 Mike Adams: Health Ranger05:57 Internal Revolution Prophecies08:45 Wealth Transfer09:14 Dollar Will Lose 30% More11:16 Economic Shaking14:38 Financial Change21:34 I Saw the Dollar DeadVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112