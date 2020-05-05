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Why people are Leaving the Church
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19 views • May 05, 2020
"Why People are Leaving the Church" explores Andy Stanley from Fox News and his good point about the topic and about the difference between Christianity today and Christianity of Jesus and the first Christians. Have you lost faith through having some bad church experience? Check this out as to what the real problem is with the churches in America and how to spread true Christianity.
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