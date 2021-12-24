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Three BIG Lies During Covid-19
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130 views • December 24, 2021
TELL A LIE LONG ENOUGH AND PEOPLE WILL START TO BELIEVE YOU'RE FAUCI. Everyday more and more people wake up to the truth. We must continue to expose the lies or the liars will win.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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Video Clips:
02:14 On the show Securing America - Naomi Wolf talks about three big lies during Covid -19
https://americasvoice.news/video/XO2lcHpkws1QYOb/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
Video Clips:
02:14 On the show Securing America - Naomi Wolf talks about three big lies during Covid -19
https://americasvoice.news/video/XO2lcHpkws1QYOb/
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