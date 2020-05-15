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Have you heard about 'Operation Warp Speed' ?
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80 views • May 15, 2020
#OperationWarpSpeed, the race to make a #coronavirus vaccine, is well underway. Moderna’s vaccine candidate has been lauded by the media and NIAID Director Toni Fauci as a top pick. But breaking information reveals a profitable relationship between Fauci and Moderna, and a conflict of interest that could make his scientists at NIAID hundreds of millions of dollars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXW-WkU37rc
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed&t=hj&ia=news
33 mins ago
Trump launches 'Operation Warp Speed' for coronavirus ...
- Operation Warp Speed is 'a massive scientific industrial and logistical endeavor'.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/trump-vaccine-development-operation-warp-speed
Og hvem står bag Operation Warp Speed ?
Jo, det gør Bill Gates bl.a..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed+bill+gates&t=hj&ia=news
Og hvem stod bag ID2020 Alliance?
Jo, det gør Microsoft og Bill Gates bl.a..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=id+2020+alliance&t=hj&ia=web
Og er der nogen der har 'Patent' på alle disse 'vacciner' ?
Jo, det har Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People.
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
OBS: der er INGEN vaccine imod influenza.
Influenza skyldes en virus og kan derfor IKKE helbredes med penicillin eller vaccine.
Der er ingen behandling for Influenza og Corona Covid-19, kun 'hæmmende' og 'forkortende' behandling
Det har flere læger udtalt og udtalt bla. her til aften Proffesor Dolores J. Cahill, Phd, Immunologist og Molecular Biologist fra Dublin Irland, som også igen fortæller og viser hvilke præperater der virker.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Dolores_Cahill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czjAebDKsEw
(Hvor startbilledet er fra)
Og så har vi Agenda21, Agenda2020, Agenda2030 & Event201.
Hvem stod også bag disse Agendas samt Event 201 ? (Google det)
Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets which we are announcing today demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda = The New World Order
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
Nogen spørgsmål?
#Agenda21, #Agenda2020, #Agenda2030 #event201, #ID2020, #depopulation #DigitalID, #VaccineMicrochip, #RFID, #Biohacking, #Microsoft, #Patent666, #Depopulation, #Pandemics, #5G, #60ghz, #vaccines, #Vaxxed, #PizzaGate, #adrenochrome, #DOSED, #Convid19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXW-WkU37rc
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed&t=hj&ia=news
33 mins ago
Trump launches 'Operation Warp Speed' for coronavirus ...
- Operation Warp Speed is 'a massive scientific industrial and logistical endeavor'.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/trump-vaccine-development-operation-warp-speed
Og hvem står bag Operation Warp Speed ?
Jo, det gør Bill Gates bl.a..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed+bill+gates&t=hj&ia=news
Og hvem stod bag ID2020 Alliance?
Jo, det gør Microsoft og Bill Gates bl.a..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=id+2020+alliance&t=hj&ia=web
Og er der nogen der har 'Patent' på alle disse 'vacciner' ?
Jo, det har Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People.
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
OBS: der er INGEN vaccine imod influenza.
Influenza skyldes en virus og kan derfor IKKE helbredes med penicillin eller vaccine.
Der er ingen behandling for Influenza og Corona Covid-19, kun 'hæmmende' og 'forkortende' behandling
Det har flere læger udtalt og udtalt bla. her til aften Proffesor Dolores J. Cahill, Phd, Immunologist og Molecular Biologist fra Dublin Irland, som også igen fortæller og viser hvilke præperater der virker.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Dolores_Cahill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czjAebDKsEw
(Hvor startbilledet er fra)
Og så har vi Agenda21, Agenda2020, Agenda2030 & Event201.
Hvem stod også bag disse Agendas samt Event 201 ? (Google det)
Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets which we are announcing today demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda = The New World Order
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
Nogen spørgsmål?
#Agenda21, #Agenda2020, #Agenda2030 #event201, #ID2020, #depopulation #DigitalID, #VaccineMicrochip, #RFID, #Biohacking, #Microsoft, #Patent666, #Depopulation, #Pandemics, #5G, #60ghz, #vaccines, #Vaxxed, #PizzaGate, #adrenochrome, #DOSED, #Convid19
Keywords
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