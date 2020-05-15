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Have you heard about 'Operation Warp Speed' ?
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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80 views • May 15, 2020
#OperationWarpSpeed, the race to make a #coronavirus vaccine, is well underway. Moderna’s vaccine candidate has been lauded by the media and NIAID Director Toni Fauci as a top pick. But breaking information reveals a profitable relationship between Fauci and Moderna, and a conflict of interest that could make his scientists at NIAID hundreds of millions of dollars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXW-WkU37rc

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed&t=hj&ia=news

33 mins ago
Trump launches 'Operation Warp Speed' for coronavirus ...
- Operation Warp Speed is 'a massive scientific industrial and logistical endeavor'.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/trump-vaccine-development-operation-warp-speed

Og hvem står bag Operation Warp Speed ?
Jo, det gør Bill Gates bl.a..

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed+bill+gates&t=hj&ia=news

Og hvem stod bag ID2020 Alliance?

Jo, det gør Microsoft og Bill Gates bl.a..

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=id+2020+alliance&t=hj&ia=web

Og er der nogen der har 'Patent' på alle disse 'vacciner' ?

Jo, det har Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People.

https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A

OBS: der er INGEN vaccine imod influenza.

Influenza skyldes en virus og kan derfor IKKE helbredes med penicillin eller vaccine.
Der er ingen behandling for Influenza og Corona Covid-19, kun 'hæmmende' og 'forkortende' behandling

Det har flere læger udtalt og udtalt bla. her til aften Proffesor Dolores J. Cahill, Phd, Immunologist og Molecular Biologist fra Dublin Irland, som også igen fortæller og viser hvilke præperater der virker.

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Dolores_Cahill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czjAebDKsEw
(Hvor startbilledet er fra)

Og så har vi Agenda21, Agenda2020, Agenda2030 & Event201.

Hvem stod også bag disse Agendas samt Event 201 ? (Google det)

Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets which we are announcing today demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda = The New World Order

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld

Nogen spørgsmål?

#Agenda21, #Agenda2020, #Agenda2030 #event201, #ID2020, #depopulation #DigitalID, #VaccineMicrochip, #RFID, #Biohacking, #Microsoft, #Patent666, #Depopulation, #Pandemics, #5G, #60ghz, #vaccines, #Vaxxed, #PizzaGate, #adrenochrome, #DOSED, #Convid19
Keywords
vaccines5gvaxxedrfiddepopulationagenda21adrenochromepizzagatemicrosoftbiohackingagenda2030id2020pandemicsconvid1960ghzevent201digitalidvaccinemicrochipdosedpatent666agenda2020forcedvaccinestvangsvacinationer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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