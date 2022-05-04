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The Plan For the Future of Food Part 1
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364 views • May 04, 2022
Orchestrated food shortages, sell out farmers, epidemic of food plants going up in flames. As the globalists coordinate a famine worldwide, the chaos ensued will be make right again as you and everyone else is forced into cities to eat lab grown food. Food grown vertically in indoor warehouses.
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