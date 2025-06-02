Not one thing about the globe earth model theory can be scientifically tested - Not a one

…. So if not one thing about the globe earth theory can be scientifically tested, doesn’t that make those that believe in the globe earth theory, no better than those that believe in Santa Clause or the Easter Bunny? We are dealing with a world wide population of so called “smart” people, our “scientists”, our academics, our influencers and teachers, that are in effect, nothing more than regurgitater’s of what they’ve been told, with absolutely no inclination whatsoever, to think for themselves or to process information in a logical manner.

The only manner of so called logic they know is what that they’ve been taught, which of course is nothing more than full fledged acceptance of complete and utter bull shit, also known as, pseudoscience, to where you have fine folks like your average food scientist out there, basing their entire conception of reality, on nothing more than lies from psychopaths, and fairytales born from likes of witches and wizards and warlocks.

Billions of “educated” humans who are in effect, are no more wiser than your average inner city 3rd grader, but with just few more worthless mundane talking points, from which they draw their perception of themselves, as indeed being the wise ones amongst us, with no time to be bothered with any sort of evidence that would prove the contrary, that they are absolutely not the wise or the smart, but instead are just a bunch of indoctrinated dupes and suckers, with completely closed minds, incapable of ever thinking outside of the box that their overlords have built around their minds.

A world full of clueless dolts and dip shits, to where a construction worker with an open mind, can run circles around them, given a little time.

Such Is the sad state of affairs that we live with. Where the more formal education one receives, the more indoctrinated and clueless they truly are. Where someone with an average IQ, but who has an open mind, can easily show that our “smart folks” are actually the “dumb as shit” folks.

Bottom line is, don’t wait for your average food scientist to “get it”, they indeed may just be too God damn dumb to ever get it… so think for yourself, and have no hopes that the dumb and clueless will ever understand that they are the dumb and clueless ones… we must just let them be, as the rest of us quietly wink and nod and know, they ain’t worth a damn.

