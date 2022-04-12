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Gravitas LIVE: A new prime minister in Pakistan | Sharif's word of advice for PM Modi | Palki Sharma
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130 views • April 12, 2022
Gravitas with Palki Sharma Upadhyay
- Pakistan gets new prime minister
- France Election: Macron v/s Le Pen
- Israel-Palestine tensions
- Modi-Biden meet
- Putin appoints new general for Ukraine war
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QA5T4IhE4gw
- Pakistan gets new prime minister
- France Election: Macron v/s Le Pen
- Israel-Palestine tensions
- Modi-Biden meet
- Putin appoints new general for Ukraine war
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QA5T4IhE4gw
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