NWO: Dr. Denis Rancourt explains how there was no COVID-19 pandemic (2)

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Credits to Wide Awake Media
Wide Awake Media hosted podcast #18 with Canadian scientist Denis Rancourt who publicly stated that there was NO COVID-19 plannedemic.
Denis Rancourt, a former professor of physics at the University of Ottawa, explains how there was no COVID-19 pandemic. Pray for this man as many individuals who share truth have been silenced by the leftist globalists.
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"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington