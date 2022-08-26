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AGM-88 HARM America's Anti-Radiation Missile Used To Shocked Russia's Counter Battery Radar
High Hopes
High Hopes
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US Military News


 Aug 25, 2022 The AGM-88 HARM is a surface-to-air missile that is also known as a High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile. It is a tactical weapon fired from fighter aircraft. This missile is designed to seek and destroy enemy radar-equipped air defense systems.


The AGM-88 HARM measures 4.17 meters in length with a Diameter of 25.40 centimeters, Its wingspan is 1.13 meters. Total weight of about 360 kg, this missile has a Max Range of 105 kilometers, and a Top Speed ​​of about 2,280 km per hour with a warhead weight of 68 kilograms. In 1984 these missiles were deployed for a Unit Cost of around $200,000.


The Anti-radiation missiles are not wondering weapons, but they can be highly useful. When launched before an airstrike, they can suppress air defenses and clear a safe path for friendly aircraft. Instead, anti-radar missiles are just one of many tools, like jamming and decoys, used in the game of cat and mouse that is electronic warfare.


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Note: thumbnails for illustration only


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwZsTdYXTyE


Keywords
current eventsamericarussiawarus military newsukraineharmmissileradarsurface-to-airagm-88high-speed anti-radiation missilefighter aircrafttactical weaponcounter batteryanti-radar missile
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