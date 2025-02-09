Air battle near Toretsk: sniper-precise strike saves Russian soldiers from death, stops enemy attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Air battle near Toretsk: sniper-precise strike saves our soldiers from death, stops enemy attack
While supporting the cleanup of the Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) Zabalka area, operators of the 1st Slavic Brigade also had a good hunt for Ukranian heavy drone bombers "Baba Yaga".
In the video, a heavy copter tries to bomb Russian positions, but Russian Mavic destroys it with a precise drop.