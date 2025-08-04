BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - August 4 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
120 views • 1 day ago

August 4, 2025

rt.com



The Russian Defense Ministry says it downed more than 60 Ukrainian drones that targeted areas of the country overnight. The Kherson region governor speaks exclusively with RT saying there can only be peace if Russian interests are met. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirms an Israeli strike on its headquarters killed a staff member and wounded two others in Southern Gaza. We hear from the PRCS spokesperson. Israeli forces open fire on a desperate crowd of Palestinians seeking aid, reportedly killing at least 50. Some public figures in Israel are calling for more blood. Despite tariff threats from Washington over India's deals with Russia, Delhi insists its ties with any country won't be influenced by third parties.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


Keywords
newsrussiart
