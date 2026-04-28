April 28, 2026

rt.com





Breaking news this hour on RT. Moscow accuses Kiev of disrupting global energy trade and provoking further instability after Ukraine strikes an oil refinery in southern Russia. Considerable environmental damage is also reported. Robbery on the high seas - that's how Tehran has described Washington's oil blockade in the Indian Ocean which saw three Iranian tankers seized en route to fuel-hungry nations. An RT source confirms Ghana has rejected a bilateral health deal with the US - the latest stumbling block in the Trump administration’s efforts to overhaul foreign aid.





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