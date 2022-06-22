Politicians Killed in Aircraft Accidents During The Bush Regime

by Kenyon Gibson





Interview: Politicians Killed in Aircraft Accidents

Tony Gosling archive broadcast of Kenyon Gibson a former U.S. Navy Intelligence officer explaining the death of US Politicians in aviation crashes. Mr. Gibson explores the accident circumstances and links to the Bush Family & the C.I.A. A greedy Zionist Freemasonry (aka: European Rothschild Crown Corporation) plot to rule the United States and the World behind the scenes.



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