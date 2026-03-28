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BREAKING | Yemeni Armed Forces announce the launch of the first military operation: a salvo of ballistic missiles targeting sensitive Israeli military targets in southern occupied Palestine.
"Our operations will continue until the declared objectives are achieved and until the aggression stops on all fronts of the resistance."