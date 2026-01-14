Did I just watch a Snuff Film? Thought I was watching ICE Brutality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please share, we need to hold ICE/BP accountable for their heinous crimes! This happened Jan 11, 2026 at a Speedway gas station in St Paul, Minnesota. Same incident where a US citizen activist, Lalo was taken. He has since been released, but we don't have any information on what happened to the unconscious/lifeless man, we believe his name is Orbin Mauricio Henriquez Serrano, born 1998.