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What NO ONE is Saying About The Lockdowns
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348 views • November 24, 2020
Initially posted on YT by James Corbett at Corbett Report on 24 Nov 2020.
The description below was posted by James Corbett in support of this video:
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/lockdowns/
If you are advocating for lockdowns, you are complicit in tearing families apart. You are complicit in inflicting untold suffering on millions of people around the world. You are complicit in casting the poorest and most vulnerable in our societies into even further grinding poverty. You are complicit in murder.
The description below was posted by James Corbett in support of this video:
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/lockdowns/
If you are advocating for lockdowns, you are complicit in tearing families apart. You are complicit in inflicting untold suffering on millions of people around the world. You are complicit in casting the poorest and most vulnerable in our societies into even further grinding poverty. You are complicit in murder.
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