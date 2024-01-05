Events Most Likely to Trigger Disorder in 2024

Something big is happening this year. Everyone can feel it. From online chatter to in-person conversations, especially among the red-pilled, everyone — even a large segment of the normie population — believes that 2024 is going to be a wild year. Dennis Behreandt and Steve Bonta of The New American magazine discuss the events most likely to trigger widespread disorder in 2024.
Topics:
@ 5:25 | Maintaining the post-World War II order and preventing Putin from winning
@ 11:35 | We're obsessed with building the New World Order empire
@ 14:40 | War with China?
@ 24:15 | War with Iran?
@ 28:45 | Will U.S. election chicanery plunge us into disarray?
@ 38:40 | If Trump manages to win, will the military step in?
