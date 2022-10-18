Protection from evil: Mary's promise in the Brown Scapular

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Fr. James Schultz encourages believers to invite the Blessed Virgin Mary into their lives by devoutly wearing the Brown Scapular and shares stories of its promised protection from evil.
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