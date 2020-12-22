"The lie is being perpetuated, by Silence" - Dr.Willner MD PhD warns the world about Fauci in 1994 - now Fauci is reoffending.

December 7th 1994 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Greensboro, N.C.,The Deadly Deception Lecture by Dr. Robert E Willner, warning the world about FAUCI from three (3) decades ago, possibly more.At about 7:25 minutes, he mentioned "Fauci" the first time (as a scoundrel and criminal)... because of putting out a drug in full knowledge... this was in the mid-80s. He mentions him again at 18:10 regarding testing... and continues to mention him several times in his talk. Very revealing. As a Jesuit, Fauci was schooled from childhood that genocide of the "inferior" masses is necessary. Also 20:38 mentions Fauci 23:52 as well. 42:18Dr Willner (a medical doctor of 40 years experience) an outspoken whistleblower of the AIDS hoax.infront of a gathering of about 30 alternative-medicine practitioners and several journalists, Willner stuck a needle in the finger of Andres, 27, a Fort Lauderdale student who says he has tested positive for HIV. Then, wincing, the 65-year-old doctor stuck himself.In 1993, Dr. Willner stunned Spain by inoculating himself with the blood of Pedro Tocino, an HIV positive hemophiliac. This demonstration of devotion to the truth and the Hippocratic Oath he took, nearly 40 years before, was reported on the front page of every major newspaper in Spain. His appearance on Spain's most popular television show envoked a 4 to 1 response by the viewing audience in favor of his position against the "AIDS hypothesis." When asked why he would put his life on the line to make a point, Dr. Willner replied: "I do this to put a stop to the greatest murderous fraud in medical history. By injecting myself with HIV positive blood, I am proving the point as Dr. Walter Reed did to prove the truth about yellow fever. In this way it is my hope to expose the truth about HIV in the interest of all mankind."He tested negative multiple times.He died of a Heart attack 4 months later 15th April 1995After Dr. Willner started speaking out the following things occurred:- 1990 Dr. Willner has his medical license suspended.- 1994 This talk happens (the talk in the above video) and Willner injects himself with the blood of an HIV positive man.- 1994 Dr. Willner's book Deadly Deception is published.- 1995 Dr. Willner sadly passes away after having a heart attack. (heart-attacked)FACTNot one single reference paper (scientific proof) exists proving that HIV is the cause or even a co-factor of AIDS.FACTProbably most, if not all, of the causes of AIDS are already known (for over 70 years) and HIV does not qualify as one of them.FACTHIV was decreed as the cause of AIDS by a politician and a virologist who has been found guilty of "scientific misconduct".FACTCondoms cannot stop a disease that is caused by starvation and drugs.FACTAs long as the deaths due to starvation are blamed on the "AIDS virus", the responsibility of ineffectual and corrupt governments for the real cause will remain unchallenged, hun­dreds of billions of dollars will be wasted, and ineffectual and deadly treatments will be employed.FACTThe studies on which the release of AZT was based are fraud­ulent.DEADLY DECEPTIONa book by Robert E. Willner M.D., Ph.D.The Ten Commandments of Fraud - Like what the CDC, WHO, NIH, FDA do:~Coincidence is proof of cause and effect.~Circumstantial evidence is direct evidence.~One example proves the rule.~One guess supported by another guess creates a fact.~Saying it is so, makes it so.~Don't confuse the issue with facts.~Proof is unnecessary and should be avoided.~Lie, lie, lie, and they'll believe it.~Silence, ignore and suppress the truth.~Replace reason with dogma, fraud and blindfolded fear.