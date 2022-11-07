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https://gnews.org/articles/511658
Summary：11/06/2022 Foreigners in China are leaving China in droves. CCP‘s large scale prevention and control measures are only one of the reasons. Their common concern is that China is facing an economic slowdown, sluggish business, increasing isolation and xenophobia