© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep.39 | Dr Shiva Ayyadurai exposes The CRIMINAL big Pharma Hoax
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • April 25, 2020
#Adrian #ShivaAyyadurai
In this episode I point you towards a video that is an excellent analysis of what is really happening in the world right now.
Please watch and share.
This will go down in history as the biggest hoax" - Shiva Ayyadurai MIT-Engineer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_Tp2UmrEGE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2d2fMvufASazn97gJhIalZu4c7iBKcEQbhcsZfawiv2Al_tY9kLGs30ls
Der Fehlende Part
Shiva Ayyadurai is an Indian-American scientist and MIT alumni. He holds four engineering degrees from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and primarily focuses on system biology. He ran for US-Senate in 2018 and is running again in 2020 on a platform of “truth, freedom and health”. As a public health proponent, he criticizes the regulations surrounding the coronavirus and calls it “the biggest fearmongering hoaxes ever”. He supports this claim by comparing the number of Covid-19-deaths to the number of deaths in the US due to diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other immune-suppressant diseases. Dr. Shiva, as he refers to himself, is convinced that only a holistic approach and special care of the immune system can be the answer to this and future epidemics. He makes Big Pharma and Big Agriculture, as well as the media, responsible for suppressing information and not educating people on what truly constitutes a healthy approach to life. “Mandated medicine” is what Shiva calls the Big Pharma approach and expects there to be an obligatory vaccine as well as other regulatory measures by September of next year.
Disclaimer: Shiva Ayyadurai is not a clinician. He is taking a systems-engineering approach in understanding the coronavirus and its effects on the immune system. According to officials, the effects of covid-19 on the immune system have not been conclusive.
A longer interview here with Dr Mercola:
2020 Virus ?? | Looks like Wikileaks have just dumped a load of files online - yet more things are being brought into the light.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)- Interview with V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD.
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Crushes Dr. Fauci Exposes Birx, Clintons, Bill Gates, And The W.H.O
https://youtu.be/86VJlhw0DQQ
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
In this episode I point you towards a video that is an excellent analysis of what is really happening in the world right now.
Please watch and share.
This will go down in history as the biggest hoax" - Shiva Ayyadurai MIT-Engineer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_Tp2UmrEGE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2d2fMvufASazn97gJhIalZu4c7iBKcEQbhcsZfawiv2Al_tY9kLGs30ls
Der Fehlende Part
Shiva Ayyadurai is an Indian-American scientist and MIT alumni. He holds four engineering degrees from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and primarily focuses on system biology. He ran for US-Senate in 2018 and is running again in 2020 on a platform of “truth, freedom and health”. As a public health proponent, he criticizes the regulations surrounding the coronavirus and calls it “the biggest fearmongering hoaxes ever”. He supports this claim by comparing the number of Covid-19-deaths to the number of deaths in the US due to diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other immune-suppressant diseases. Dr. Shiva, as he refers to himself, is convinced that only a holistic approach and special care of the immune system can be the answer to this and future epidemics. He makes Big Pharma and Big Agriculture, as well as the media, responsible for suppressing information and not educating people on what truly constitutes a healthy approach to life. “Mandated medicine” is what Shiva calls the Big Pharma approach and expects there to be an obligatory vaccine as well as other regulatory measures by September of next year.
Disclaimer: Shiva Ayyadurai is not a clinician. He is taking a systems-engineering approach in understanding the coronavirus and its effects on the immune system. According to officials, the effects of covid-19 on the immune system have not been conclusive.
A longer interview here with Dr Mercola:
2020 Virus ?? | Looks like Wikileaks have just dumped a load of files online - yet more things are being brought into the light.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)- Interview with V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD.
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Crushes Dr. Fauci Exposes Birx, Clintons, Bill Gates, And The W.H.O
https://youtu.be/86VJlhw0DQQ
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
big pharmaalternative medicinenatural health5gdiseasemental healthcolloidal silvershiva ayyaduraiantibacterialadriancoronaviruscorona viruscoronavirus outbreakcoronoviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus preventioncoronavirus newsantiviral colloidal silvercolloidal silver antiviralcolloidal silver corona viruscoronavirus australiacoronavirus indiacolloidal silver coronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.