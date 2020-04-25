Ep.39 | Dr Shiva Ayyadurai exposes The CRIMINAL big Pharma Hoax

#Adrian #ShivaAyyaduraiIn this episode I point you towards a video that is an excellent analysis of what is really happening in the world right now.Please watch and share.This will go down in history as the biggest hoax" - Shiva Ayyadurai MIT-Engineer:Der Fehlende PartShiva Ayyadurai is an Indian-American scientist and MIT alumni. He holds four engineering degrees from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and primarily focuses on system biology. He ran for US-Senate in 2018 and is running again in 2020 on a platform of “truth, freedom and health”. As a public health proponent, he criticizes the regulations surrounding the coronavirus and calls it “the biggest fearmongering hoaxes ever”. He supports this claim by comparing the number of Covid-19-deaths to the number of deaths in the US due to diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other immune-suppressant diseases. Dr. Shiva, as he refers to himself, is convinced that only a holistic approach and special care of the immune system can be the answer to this and future epidemics. He makes Big Pharma and Big Agriculture, as well as the media, responsible for suppressing information and not educating people on what truly constitutes a healthy approach to life. “Mandated medicine” is what Shiva calls the Big Pharma approach and expects there to be an obligatory vaccine as well as other regulatory measures by September of next year.Disclaimer: Shiva Ayyadurai is not a clinician. He is taking a systems-engineering approach in understanding the coronavirus and its effects on the immune system. According to officials, the effects of covid-19 on the immune system have not been conclusive.A longer interview here with Dr Mercola:2020 Virus ?? | Looks like Wikileaks have just dumped a load of files online - yet more things are being brought into the light.Coronavirus (COVID-19)- Interview with V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD.Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Crushes Dr. Fauci Exposes Birx, Clintons, Bill Gates, And The W.H.OAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: