A REPUBLIC IF YOU CAN KEEP IT

Follow Karen Kingston Here: mRNA Vaccines are a Sham. People are Being Injected with Nanotech

...'The mRNA cationic liposome nanotechnologies are being used to introduce non-human DNA into the cells of adults and children to turn cellsinto disease-causing, toxic spike-protein bioweapon factories. ...'

...'Per the 1996 patent that Dr. Malone is listed as an inventor of, Delivery of Exogenous DNA Sequences in a Mammal, the cationic liposome nanotechnologies can deliver payloads of non-mammal toxic peptides to human cells, such as the bioweapon ricin or cobra snake venom. ...'

...'According to the 2021 published paper on nanotechnology,

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7881345/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

it appears that the cationic liposomes, SARS mRNA sequences (SARS-1, MERS, SARS-2), and the lipid nanoparticles are not only found in the COVID-19 injections, but are also the COVID-19 ‘virus itself’ with an mRNA program file size of 30kb and nanoparticle delivery vehicle diameter of 60-140nm. This means the nanotechnology in the ‘vaccines’ is the same nanotechnology that caused the pandemics and public health emergencies. ...'

...'The authors make it clear that they are not speaking of naturally occurring pathogens (or viruses) when they are referring to ‘previously used nanotechnologies that caused pandemic viruses.’ The authors write that the nanoparticles include, “self-assembling proteins and peptide-based nanoparticles; 15nm; and inorganic (inorganic=not from nature = synthetic) nanoparticles: 100nm.”

The cationic nanotechnologies that cause viral pandemics, such as COVID-19, are the same “100nm…self-assembling proteins and nanoparticle technologies” found in the COVID-19 injections (per the mRNA vaccine patents, manufacturer websites, and FDA filings)...'

...'The ‘mRNA vaccine’ LNP nanotechnologies are the bioweapons that caused many people to become ill in Wuhan and around the world in 2020 which is confirmed by EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 pitch to DARPA. ...'

The concept of the invention of “mRNA vaccine technology” is a misnomer and a sham. The term ‘mRNA vaccine’ is a cover for nanotechnologies that are being used as gene-editing technologies and agents of biowarfare on US and global citizens.

The cationic liposome nanotechnologies are being used to introduce non-human DNA into the cells of adults and children to turn their cells into disease-causing, toxic spike-protein bioweapon factories.

When the harmful gene-editing nanotechnologies were launched, we were told that the science was too complicated to understand. That was a lie. The science was hidden from the American people because if we were given the patents, peer-review publications and FDA submitted data, it is clear that that ‘mRNA vaccines’ are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

(See Patents)

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/911-patent-for-global-covid-19-vaccine?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email



