Divine Goddess Transition Transmission 1 (1/1/2022)

The God/Divine Goddess Transition Transmission Part 1



Every so often a gateway in time opens up during which we have the opportunity to dive through quantum universal highways thereby exponentially amplifying our evolutionary progress.

On 1st January 2022 there is one such gateway.

In fact, in 2022 there are only two of these specific gateways which are the final highway thresholds through direct portals to transition into higher consciousness by transforming the past. This opening portal lasts through to 10/1/2022.

The second of these is on 1st October 2022 through to 10th October 2022.

These are the last ever opportunities because there are no more numbers left in our calendar that are first-hand 8’s. It is the official end of an era. The end of time as we know it, and the official beginning of the new era.

Why?

Because these gateways of gematria (as numerology has fashionably become more widely known) through the time space continuum are the only dates, in their simplest form that add up to 8.