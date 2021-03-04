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EU blocks shipment of 250,000 Oxford vaccines to Australia
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20 views • March 04, 2021
https://youtu.be/D6geL7r007I
Andre Walker
ITALY has activated the European Union's vaccine export ban to block a shipment of life-saving jabs being sent to Australia. Rome triggered the mechanism to stop 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from being sent outside the bloc. It notified the European Commission who signed off on blockade as part of its vaccine export transparency scheme. Brussels is currently engaged in a furious battle with the Anglo-Swedish firm after it delayed a shipment of doses to EU member states. Under the scheme, EU-based vaccine makers must secure approval from national health authorities before shipping their jabs abroad. At a virtual summit of the bloc’s leaders, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi last week questioned why the bloc had not deployed its draconian powers. This show is co-hosted by Andre Walker and Patrick Christys. It is Premiered every Thursday at 6.30pm so viewers can join the live chat.
Andre Walker
ITALY has activated the European Union's vaccine export ban to block a shipment of life-saving jabs being sent to Australia. Rome triggered the mechanism to stop 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from being sent outside the bloc. It notified the European Commission who signed off on blockade as part of its vaccine export transparency scheme. Brussels is currently engaged in a furious battle with the Anglo-Swedish firm after it delayed a shipment of doses to EU member states. Under the scheme, EU-based vaccine makers must secure approval from national health authorities before shipping their jabs abroad. At a virtual summit of the bloc’s leaders, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi last week questioned why the bloc had not deployed its draconian powers. This show is co-hosted by Andre Walker and Patrick Christys. It is Premiered every Thursday at 6.30pm so viewers can join the live chat.
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