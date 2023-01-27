Stephen Bassett is asked, "Is Full UFO Disclosure Wrong?" - Part 1 of 6

Stephen Basset joined our Meetup group https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact on Jan. 14, 2023 for four hours. His website is https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/ . Stephen is the main Disclosure lobbyist in the US but Brian starts off asking him if full disclosure is wrong because “humanity can’t handle the truth”. Stephen (or Steve) gives a thoughtful reply.

9:30 Brian show’s Jeff Selver’s book, The Rising, and quotes Jeff as saying that this is an inter-dimensional phenomena. Stephen says that Jeff can come on and speak for himself but he’s not here.

Stephen Bassett is a political activist. He made history in 1996 when he registered to lobby the U.S. Government regarding its policy of withholding from the American people the truth of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the Human Race. It was the first such registration and immediately caught the attention of the Washington Post.

Over the past 25 years Bassett has helped shape the language and chart the course for a major political movement. He has lectured around the world and given over 1200 radio and television interviews about the implications of “Disclosure” – the formal confirmation by heads of state of an extraterrestrial presence. His advocacy work has been extensively covered by news media such as CNN, Fox News, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and over 500 articles including Washington Post, New York Times, New York Magazine, The Atlantic, Washington Times, The Hill, Roll Call and Politico.

From 2004 to 2010 Bassett produced six “exopolitical” conferences in the Washington metro area, each accompanied by press events at the National Press Club. In 2013 he produced the Citizen Hearing on Disclosure” also at the National Press Club – a mock congressional hearing over five days with six former members of Congress and 42 witnesses from 10 countries. This was followed in 2015 by a two-year political initiative that injected the UAP/ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign.

Bassett has appeared in many documentary films and his lectures and interviews are well represented on YouTube. His organization Paradigm Research Group (PRG) is located in the National Press Building two blocks from the White House.

In 1995 Bassett decided to bring a 15-year background in business development and consulting and a degree in physics into the issues surrounding extraterrestrial-related phenomena. His point of entry was a four-month stint working at the Program for Extraordinary Experience Research (PEER), founded by the late Dr. John Mack in Cambridge, MA.

Brian asked Steven, "You're the disclosure guy so I really wanted to ask you about the idea that Suzy Hansen and other Grey experiencers have, that the world can't handle the truth. We should not have full disclosure as it would upset too many people. We need to go slow, one step at a time. What do you think?"

