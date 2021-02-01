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134) Urgent message from Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi - CoVID vaccine grave misunderstanding
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925 views • February 01, 2021
URGENT MESSAGE FROM PROF. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - WHAT MIGHT GO WRONG WITH THE VACCINE? | mariaisler channel | 25/01/2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DC8gKgdN5kLt/
Why the old people in the nursing homes are dying all over the world of CoVID-19 after they got vaccinated.
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explaining in a simple way, what might go wrong with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. He refers to various recent deaths of people in retirement homes in the US and Germany, tested positive for COVID19 after vaccination.
For more, please also see:
Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
"vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)."
Why the old people in the nursing homes are dying all over the world of CoVID-19 after they got vaccinated.
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explaining in a simple way, what might go wrong with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. He refers to various recent deaths of people in retirement homes in the US and Germany, tested positive for COVID19 after vaccination.
For more, please also see:
Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
"vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)."
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