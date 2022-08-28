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DR RODGER HODKINSON WITH A HUGE WARNING ON MRNA FERTILITY DANGERS (mirrored)
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478 views • August 28, 2022

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Uncensored_Doctors at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sML0IsQEw5m4/

The Health Authorities knew of these dangers.... but did you know ?As a long time Pathologists having examined 100's of related fertility organs there are few as experienced or qualified to understand and relate the sensitive nature of the humane reproduction system and the dangers posed by mRNA novel technology "clot shots" as he calls them with an affinity for the human reproduction systems of mature males, Females and in our Children.


For links and supporting information See: http://tribeqr.com/v/fertilitycrapshoot


Thank you to Bitchute and their part played in the internet information freeways opening up everywhere.


For some people this Video and the supporting link above may come as a shock or as a surprise. That is because vaccine stakeholders including the legacy mainstream media, Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Wikipedia and Giant Corporations have all worked together to prevent information that might curb the sale and distribution of Covid19 novel technology Vaccines.

Unfortunately most of the World’s health Authorities have all signed onto agreements with the World Health Organisation (WHO), an organisation that is controlled by Vaccine Stakeholders.


Most of the Medical Research Institutions, Hospitals and Universities have their funding dominated by Vaccine Stakeholders. Our Politicians and Health Ministers are all heavily lobbied by the immense wealth of these vaccine stakeholders and you will find almost all “Covid19” advisory committees are riddled with members tied strongly to the Vaccine stakeholders or they have close family that are vaccine stakeholders.


If you have had enough of turning your eyes the other way and you know information presented to you is flawed….

If you , a friend or a relative know too many people (one is too many) suffering from Covid19 mRNA technology , a technology that has proven neither safe nor effective and a technology without medium or long term safety data.,,,,

Then, below is an Internet Information Freeway QR signpost that they (the vaccine stakeholders) can not keep from you.

You will see the Doctors and specialists that have had their messages blocked from you by the vaccine stakeholders controlling much more of your life than you first thought possible.


See: http://tribeqr.com/v/covid19internetfreeway


Keywords
vaccinebabiesbill gatesmhranhsfertilityadverse reactionreproductionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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