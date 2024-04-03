Create New Account
PROBLEM > REACTION > SOLUTION ☍ IN ACTION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 17 hours ago

Our ''government" gave the fertilizer to the 50 farms for "free" 🤬


Source: https://gab.com/Shazlandia/posts/112207968403499510


Thumbnail: https://www.kcur.org/news/2024-03-11/pfas-contaminated-biosolids-state-testing


VfB coined the term 'multi pronged attack' to explain how it all works


Loss of livelihood

Loss of food supply

Anxiety

Hopelessness

Sickness

Loss of housing


How many vectors have you counted thus far? I'm sure I missed a few

