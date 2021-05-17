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Why Michelle Obama is our 'Itch of the Week': Diamond and Silk
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315 views • May 17, 2021
Diamond and Silk go off on Michelle Obama after her interview with Gayle King on 'presumptions' about her daughters and other current racially-charged political topics, and the former FLOTUS has earned their 'Itch of the Week' honors. - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 8:30PM ET on Newsmax
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