87,00 New IRS Agents to Enforce Giving YOUR $$ to Ukraine -- for which we Keep NO Records

The omnibus bill will bring 100 billion dollars total in gift to the Ukraine, to help fight the Russian invasion. When rand Paul suggest that perhaps just maybe, we should keep track of where that money is spent, he is shut it down as a Russian apologist. Meanwhile they want to hire 87,000 new IRS agents in order to come through your bank accounts, to make sure that you don't not report any transaction over $600.#irs #irsagents #ukraine
