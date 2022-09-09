Newsbreak 156 | James Roguski Calls All To Make a Video to Stop WHO Global Pandemic Treaty Fascism

Informative conversation with author and researcher James Roguski calling for all to respond to the WHO's current call for video comment regarding the "global pandemic treaty" WHO has brewing in the works but to be aware they are setting up this public comment in a very manipulative fashion, and to make your own powerful and candid truth-speaking video as well, which you can upload to his site and to a number of other health freedom sites--which he has set up to do for you on his own Screw the WHO page--in order to put out a powerful video and spoken message to the WHO and to your own country's government to stop this landslide of handing over national sovereignty and health freedom to a private organization which has been running controlling measures on all worldwide--in addition to being responsible for much other mayhem related to sterilization and mega vaccine damage.





This is a candid conversation touching on many aspects of this disturbing scenario calling for all to recognize ALL your basic rights and freedoms will be removed if this treaty is permitted to go ahead -- as we all saw during the 2020 lockdowns, and as we are still seeing today in many countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China.





Those who have no idea what is being planned with this treaty need to get aware ASAP -- a quick way to get started is with James Roguski's Stop the WHO action page which condenses the main points under discussion which do indeed point to stripping away of all human rights in the name of viruses, safety, health, and pandemics -- all of which are concepts which have been politicized today.





Please share this video widely, post it on social media, send it by email to friends -- WHO has offered a brief comment period, but filling the airwaves with No-Consent to all government corporations seeking to subsume your natural God-given rights with binding accords they then seek to impose on you via fraud and deceit may be exactly the right thing to do today to stop this totalitarian "pandemic treaty" plan of the WHO's.





LINKS FOR MORE:

Screw the WHO:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who





Stop the WHO:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stopthewhocom





RAMOLA D REPORTS:





DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar





FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble





MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:

Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.

Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD





FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:

Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:

https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&ag=Ramola%20D





CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:

[email protected]